STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Edtech platform PhysicsWallah turns India’s 101st unicorn amid layoffs in the sector

PhysicsWallah, which was founded in 2020, prepares students for engineering and medical entrance examinations. It is now valued at USD 1.1 billion.

Published: 08th June 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At a time when edtech start-ups are struggling and laying off employees citing capital crunch, edtech platform PhysicsWallah has joined the unicorn club with its maiden $100 million funding round from Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

PhysicsWallah, which was founded in 2020, prepares students for engineering and medical entrance examinations. It is now valued at $1.1 billion. The start-up, which became the country’s 101st unicorn, will use the funds for business expansion, branding, introducing more course offerings and opening more learning centres.   This fundraising also comes at a time when the edtech industry is laying off many employees and restructuring its operations. In the past few months, two edtech companies -Lido Learning and Udayy- have shut down.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah said, “This latest development will help us further our vision and implement new initiatives to augment the learning journeys of students.” The start-up, which currently has 1,900 employees, has been profitable since inception with positive cash flows and reserves. Its revenue grew 9-fold in 2021-2022 compared to the previous year. Its current run rate for FY 2023 is at $65 million. India has many edtech unicorns including Byju’s, Eruditus, Vedantu, UpGrad, Unacademy and Lead School. Also, many online edtech platforms are now focusing on offline learning models since schools and colleges have opened up. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GSV PhysicsWallah EdTech Westbridge unicorn club Funding
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp