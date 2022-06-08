STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy partners with SBI for vehicle financing

The collaboration will enable Ather Energy's customers, having pre-approved loan offers from SBI, to avail instant loans at low interest rates starting from 9.55 per cent per annum.

Published: 08th June 2022 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Ather Energy

Reprsentational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) for vehicle financing for its customers.

The collaboration will enable Ather Energy's customers, having pre-approved loan offers from SBI, to avail instant loans at low interest rates starting from 9.55 per cent per annum, depending on customer credit profile, the company said in a statement.

The vehicle loans can be availed through SBI's mobile app YONO as well as offline, it added.

The partnership with the country's largest public sector lender is aimed at leveraging its reach and penetration in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the domestic market, Ather Energy said.

It allows customers to avail loans up to 85 per cent of the on-road price of the vehicle, subject to the loan eligibility of the customer, the company said, adding that upon loan disbursement, the amount will be paid into the dealer's account instantly.

Furthermore, to ensure ease of adoption for the customers, SBI will also extend offline retail financing options from its branch network. "We understand that financing plays a critical role in the auto sector, and are confident that our partnership with SBI will ensure ease of purchase for customers and attract more people to join the EV revolution," said Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy.

The company will continue to work with major banks, NBFCs, and financial institutions to offer its customers attractive financing options, he added.

"This initiative is a step further towards offering digital two-wheeler loans to customers through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice. Customers can avail the loan through YONO at an EMI of as low as Rs 251 per Rs 10,000 under SBI Easy Ride loan. We believe SBI Easy Ride loan scheme will offer a seamless two-wheeler owning experience to our customers," said Saloni Narayan, Dy. MD for Retail Business at SBI.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ather Energy SBI SBI vehicle loans Electric vehicles
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp