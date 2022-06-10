STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Co-working space provider Awfis opens new centre in Chennai

A company statement said that Awfis currently has seven co-working centres in Chennai and the company plans to open four more centres by end of the year.

Co-working space provider Awfis (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Co-working space provider Awfis has set up its new centre in the city, the seventh such facility, under its plan to strengthen presence pan-India, the company said on Friday.

The state-of-the-art facility, spread across 45,000 sq ft with 650 seats, is equipped with 'cutting-edge' infrastructure and has design in line with the company's philosophy of creating space reflecting Indian culture.

A company statement said that Awfis currently has seven co-working centres in Chennai and the company plans to open four more centres by end of the year. The new centre is part of the company's premium workspace offering --- Awfis Gold --- which aims to deliver an unparalleled workplace experience to the company's clientele.

"..we have realigned our offerings to meet the requirements of the workforce in line with the new reality. Our continuous expansion in Chennai is a testament to the ever-increasing demand for shared workspaces across clients...," Awfis founder-CEO Amit Ramani said.

Awfis clientele in Chennai comprises of start-ups, small and medium enterprises and multi-national companies. Some of the brands that have taken space with Awfis includes Sony Pictures, Suzuki, Lenovo, Practo, WayCool among others.

