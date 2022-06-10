STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Mercedes-Benz delivers first ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India

The price of the super exclusive models starts from Rs 5.5 crore (ex-showroom) and can go up depending on individual configurations.

Published: 10th June 2022 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Friday said it has delivered the first-ever unit of AMG GT Black Series in India. The price of the super exclusive models starts from Rs 5.5 crore (ex-showroom) and can go up depending on individual configurations.

The AMG GT Black Series, the most powerful AMG ever, comes with a 4-litre V8 engine that develops 537 kW (730 hp), enabling the two-door vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h in under 9 seconds with a top speed of 325 km/h.

The model highlights Mercedes-Benz's rich tradition in motorsports, as well as its expertise in consistent technology transfer from motorsport to series production cars. The company said it has delivered the first AMG GT Black Series super sports car in India to supercar enthusiast Boopesh Reddy.

"There was an overwhelming response from the AMG customers for the AMG GT Black Series supercar since its global debut, and we will deliver two units of this exclusive masterpiece in India based on our allocations. The second unit of the Black Series will be delivered to our customer next month," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

The delivery of AMG GT Black Series strongly emphasises the commitment towards introducing the most desirable and exclusive products from the company's global portfolio for performance purists in India, he noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AMG GT Black Series Mercedes Benz
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp