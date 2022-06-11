STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wipro’s Thierry Delaporte highest-paid IT sector CEO, took home `80 crore in FY22 

The compensation disclosed for Delaporte includes components such as a one-time cash award, as per the terms approved by the shareholders, the company said in the report.

Wipro’s Thierry Delaporte. (File Photo)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the rapidly growing IT sector in India, every year, the paycheques of CEOs always come into focus.  Of the many top IT companies, Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte is the highest paid, as he took home $10.51 million (nearly Rs 79.7 crore) in FY22, compared to his peers - Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh - Rs 71.02 crore and TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan - Rs 26 crore in the last fiscal.

According to Wipro’s annual report, Delaporte’s salary and allowances were $1.74 million, commission/variable pay stood at $2.54 million and $4.19 million in terms of other benefits. His long-term compensation (deferred benefit) during the last fiscal was $2.03 million.

The compensation disclosed for Delaporte includes components such as a one-time cash award, as per the terms approved by the shareholders, the company said in the report. Delaporte, 54, who joined Wipro in July 2020, took home $8.79 million (Rs 64 crore) for nine months in FY21.

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji’s compensation in the last fiscal was $1.81 million (Rs 13.6 crore) compared to $1.61 million (about Rs 11.7 crore) in FY21. No stock options were granted to Premji in FY22. The Bengaluru-based IT company has over 2,40,000 employees. In the last three fiscal years, the company has acquired many companies including Rizing, a global SAP consulting firm and Convergence Acceleration Solutions, a US-based consulting firm.

“Mergers and acquisitions are an integral part of our business strategy because acquisitions help us leapfrog in strategic areas,” the company said. For FY22, the IT company’s consolidated revenues stood at Rs 79,093 crore.

Delaporte compensation
Compensation disclosed for Delaporte includes components such as a one-time cash award, as per the terms approved by the shareholders, the company said

