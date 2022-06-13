STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Black Monday: Indian indices gap down 2 per cent on global market decline 

Rising inflation and the war in Europe have stoked stagflation and recessionary fears globally, with companies in India likely to be affected by input price pressures.

Published: 13th June 2022 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian stocks opened with deep cuts, in line with Asian peers. The Nifty and Sensex opened a gap down 2% each at 15877.55 and 54303.44. 

Rising inflation and the war in Europe have stoked stagflation and recessionary fears globally, with companies in India likely to be affected by input price pressures. The relatively high valuations of financial services, metals and IT companies add to the risk, especially as central banks raise rates and change policy stance. 

ALSO READ | Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind

Fear gauge India Vix rose 8.6% to 21.26 while Nifty and Sensex trading lower than their opening prices.  Losses were led by Hindalco, Bajaj Twins and ICICI Bank with all 50 stocks trading in the red. 

FIIs have sold a whopping Rs 1.8 lakh crore of Indian shares year to date.  The March low of 15671 looks at risk of being taken out as per Hormuz Maloo, director, AFco Investments. 

The rupee traded 37 paise down at 78.21.

ALSO READ: What does ‘Economic hurricane’ mean to your money?

Churchil Bhatt, EVP, Debt Investments, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company said, "It's natural for Emerging Market currencies to weaken during risk-off sentiments. High oil import bills and FPI equity outflows are key market drivers at this point. While the Reserve Bank of India has sufficient reserves to manage any undue volatility, INR may be expected to move in line with its Asian peers. We expect INR to exhibit a near-term bias for orderly depreciation towards 80 levels."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stock Market SENSEX Nifty Inflation
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp