STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amazon-FCPL deal: NCLAT upholds CCI order 

Based on this premise, the NCLAT refused any relief by Amazon and dismissed the plea.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a setback to US e-commerce giant Amazon, the appellate tribunal on Monday dismissed its appeal against the anti-trust regulator’s verdict keeping in abeyance the approval to Amazon’s acquisition of 49% stake in Future Coupons Private Ltd (FCPL) as well as levying of a penalty of Rs 200 crore.

Dismissing Amazon’s plea against the verdict of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday said power of CCI to grant approval (to a deal) includes the power to keep the order in abeyance if it believes Amazon has breached the terms of the approval order.

Based on this premise, the NCLAT refused any relief from Amazon and dismissed the plea. The CCI through order in December 2021 had kept in abeyance the approval it had given to Amazon’s acquisition of 49% stake in FCPL and had asked Amazon to apply afresh for approval of the deal. The regulator has also imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Amazon for ‘a deliberate design on it part to suppress the actual scope and purpose of the deal’.

The cCCI had to review its 2019 decision to approve the Amazon-Future Coupon deal after it was pointed out by different stakeholders including an independent director of Future Retail as well as by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) that Amazon had not clearly disclosed to CCI its intention to take a strategic control over Future Retail Ltd (FRL), a company in which Future Coupons holds 9.82%, through its deal with FCPL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon E-Commerce Future Coupons Private Penalty CCI acquisition Deal CAIT
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp