STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government plans to appeal against RIL-BGEPIL court order

The English high court last week dismissed India’s appeal against a USD 111 million international arbitration award in favour of RIL and BGEPIL.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

Reliance Industries Limited (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said it is planning to appeal against the English Commercial Court arbitration award in favour of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Shell-owned BG Exploration & Production India (BGEPIL) in a cost recovery dispute in the western offshore Panna-Mukta and Tapti oil and gas fields. 

The English high court last week dismissed India’s appeal against a $111 million international arbitration award in favour of RIL and BGEPIL. “Government of India has the right to seek leave of the English Commercial Court to challenge this judgment passed by it,” said the petroleum ministry in a statement on Monday.

RIL and BGEPIL dragged the government to arbitration over cost recovery provisions, profit due to the state and amount of statutory dues including royalty payable on December 16, 2010. They wanted to raise the limit of the cost that could be recovered from the sale of oil and gas before profits are shared with the government. The government also raised counterclaims over expenditure incurred, inflated sales, excess cost recovery, and short accounting.

So far, the tribunal has passed 8 partial awards. 66 of the 69 issues were decided in favour of the government in the final award passed by the tribunal in 2016. The British High court on June 9, 2022, ruled the government should have brought its objections over the arbitration tribunal not meeting the required thresholds when issuing the 2021 award earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reliance Industries Shell BG Exploration BGEPIL
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp