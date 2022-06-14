STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Private equity investments reach USD 7.2 billion in May

Private Equity investments saw record values and volumes in May at USD 7.2 billion across 150 deals.

Published: 14th June 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Private Equity investments saw record values and volumes in May at $7.2 billion across 150 deals. This was a 169% rise in deal values, driven by two multi-billion-dollar deals and an 81% increase in deal volumes driven by small-ticket deals equalling 72% of total PE deal volumes, as per the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker Report. India Inc has recorded 190 deals worth $19.1 billion in May 2022.

While overall deal volumes grew by over 50%, values jumped over double, recording the second-highest monthly values in the last four years. Last month also saw the country’s largest-ever acquisition in the infrastructure and materials space - Adani Group acquisition of Holcim’s Indian assets for $10.5 billion.

The month also witnessed Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree’s merger. Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat said, “Start-up, e-commerce and IT, led the deal volumes for the month, while manufacturing, media and entertainment and energy topped the overall value.” Last month recorded 40 M&A deals aggregating to $11.9 billion. With 27% of M&A deal volumes, the start-up sector continued to dominate the deal activity with 11 deals valued at $70 million, the report added.

Deals of the  month of May
While overall deal volumes grew by over 50%, values jumped over double, recording the second-highest monthly values in the last four years. Last month saw India’s largest-ever acquisition in the infrastructure and materials space - Adani Group acquisition of Holcim’s Indian assets for $10.5 billion. The month also witnessed Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree’s merger

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Privtae Equity Mindtree’s merger E-commerce Adani Group Deals Investment
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp