Private equity investments reach USD 7.2 billion in May

BENGALURU: Private Equity investments saw record values and volumes in May at $7.2 billion across 150 deals. This was a 169% rise in deal values, driven by two multi-billion-dollar deals and an 81% increase in deal volumes driven by small-ticket deals equalling 72% of total PE deal volumes, as per the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker Report. India Inc has recorded 190 deals worth $19.1 billion in May 2022.

While overall deal volumes grew by over 50%, values jumped over double, recording the second-highest monthly values in the last four years. Last month also saw the country’s largest-ever acquisition in the infrastructure and materials space - Adani Group acquisition of Holcim’s Indian assets for $10.5 billion.

The month also witnessed Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Mindtree’s merger. Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth, Grant Thornton Bharat said, “Start-up, e-commerce and IT, led the deal volumes for the month, while manufacturing, media and entertainment and energy topped the overall value.” Last month recorded 40 M&A deals aggregating to $11.9 billion. With 27% of M&A deal volumes, the start-up sector continued to dominate the deal activity with 11 deals valued at $70 million, the report added.

Deals of the month of May

