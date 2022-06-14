Tata Technologies to revamp 71 ITIs in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Technologies on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the Tamil Nadu government to transform 71 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state into modern technology centers and training facilities, entailing an investment of around Rs 2,204 crore.

The global engineering and product development digital services firm has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the government of Tamil Nadu for 5 years for the purpose, it said in a statement.

"Along with the technology transformation of the ITIs, Tata Technologies will also be providing industrial support for trainers' training and ensuring maintenance of the new set-up," it said.

Post upgradation, these technology centres will not only cater to the advanced skill requirements of students but also act as technology and industrial hubs for MSMEs, the company said, adding the collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government is an extension of its continued efforts to implement projects of high social impact and complement the nation-building efforts of the government.

"This project provides us an excellent opportunity to leverage our manufacturing domain knowledge to upskill and empower the youth of Tamil Nadu," Tata Technologies Chairman Subramanian Ramadorai said.

The industrial ecosystem and its requirements have changed significantly over the last few years with a digital-first approach.

To keep pace with these evolving technological trends and transition towards 'Industry 4.0', industries and manufacturers seek a skilled workforce with relevant expertise and experience, he added.

Through this collaboration, the company will leverage its product engineering expertise and manufacturing domain knowledge to create future-ready courseware and training platform that allows students to develop their skillsets in line with the requirements of Industry 4.0 technologies and be part of the rapidly transforming ecosystem, Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said.

Quoting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, the company said, "The collaboration with Tata Technologies is an effort to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce requirements of the manufacturing industry.

"The upgraded technology centres will help us upskill and reskill the youth of Tamil Nadu to meet the emerging industrial requirements in the state, thereby attracting more investments, creating more job opportunities, and helping us become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030."

Tata Technologies said it is collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government and 20 global industry partners to implement this project by upgrading the overall facilities of these 71 technology centres, developing an Industry 4.0-course curriculum, conducting training programmes, and providing equipment and software support at the new centres.

The objective is to bridge the gap between academia and industry by establishing modern technology centres to facilitate innovations and skill development of students and industry professionals who can be eventually absorbed as skilled resources in the manufacturing industry, as well as encourage entrepreneurship, it added.

The courses at the new centres would upgrade the skills of the basic workforce as per future industry requirements and offer a platform to participants through which they can get placements in the industries.

This will also improve the availability of advanced skills required for smart manufacturing across the state and provide the impetus for skill-led manufacturing, thereby attracting investments into Tamil Nadu, the company said.