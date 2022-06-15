STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air India (A-I) for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets.

Published: 15th June 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 05:16 PM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs10 lakh on Air India (A-I) for denying boarding to passengers holding valid tickets. “In addition, the airline has been advised to immediately put the systems in place to resolve the issue failing which further action shall be taken,” the regulator said.

The action comes following numerous reports of flyers being denied boarding by a slew of airlines despite being in possession of valid tickets and showing up on time. Despite guidelines on the same being in place, certain airlines are not following them, the DGCA said after conducting a series of checks at Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi.

In the case of Air India, a show cause notice was issued to the airline and also a personal hearing was afforded. “It appears that the airline does not have a policy in this regard and is not paying any compensation to hapless passengers, whose numbers can be anybody’s guess,” the DGCA said.

Laying down guidelines for denying boarding to a passenger despite a valid ticket, the DGCA said in case an airline is able to arrange an alternate flight within an hour, no compensation is to be paid.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGCA Air India
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp