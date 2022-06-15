STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's exports rise 20.55% to USD 38.94 bn in May; trade deficit at record USD 24.29 bn

Published: 15th June 2022 03:49 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's merchandise exports in May rose by 20.55 per cent to USD 38.94 billion, while the trade deficit ballooned to a record USD 24.29 billion, according to the government data released on Wednesday.

Imports during May 2022 grew by 62.83 per cent to USD 63.22 billion, the data showed. The trade deficit stood at USD 6.53 billion in the same month last year. Cumulative exports in April-May 2022-23 rose by about 25 per cent to USD 78.72 billion.

Imports in April-May 2022-23 increased 45.42 per cent to USD 123.41 billion. The trade deficit during the first two months of this fiscal widened to USD 44.69 billion against USD 21.82 billion in the year-ago period.

Petroleum and crude oil imports during May 2022 surged 102.72 per cent to USD 19.2 billion. Coal, coke and briquettes imports jumped to USD 5.5 billion against USD 2 billion in May 2021. Gold imports increased to USD 6 billion during the month under review from USD 677 million in May 2021.

Engineering goods exports in May increased by 12.65 per cent to USD 9.7 billion, while petroleum products exports grew by 60.87 per cent to USD 8.54 billion.

Gems and jewellery exports stood at USD 3.22 billion in May compared to USD 2.96 billion in the same month last year.

Exports of chemicals rose 17.35 per cent to USD 2.5 billion in May. Similarly, shipments of pharma and ready-made garments of all textiles grew by 10.28 per cent and 27.85 per cent to USD 2 billion and USD 1.41 billion, respectively.

Export sectors that recorded negative growth in May include iron ore, cashew, handicrafts, plastics, carpet and spices. The commerce ministry said the estimated value of services import for May is USD 14.43 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 45.01 per cent compared to USD 9.95 billion in the same month last year.

"The estimated value of services imports for April-May 2022 is USD 28.48 billion exhibiting a positive growth of 45.52 per cent vis-a-vis April-May 2021 (USD 19.57 billion)," it added.

Image for representational purpose only.
