Female labour participation rises to 25.1 per cent in 2020-21

Samiksha Goel

NEW DELHI: The all-India female labour force participation rate (LFPR) in usual status has increased 2.3% in 2021 to 25.1% as compared to 22.8% a year ago, shows the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) annual report for July 2020-June 2021 released on Tuesday.

For rural, female labour force has increased 3% to 27.7%, while urban women participation rate has seen a 0.1 rise to 18.6% as compared to last year. LFPR is defined as the percentage of persons in the labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work) in the population.

The activity status on which a person spent relatively long time during 365 days preceding the date of survey, was considered the usual status of the person. The overall all-India LFPR for persons of all ages in usual status has increased marginally from 40.1% in 2019-20 to 41.6% in 2020-21.

The LFPR in usual status for persons of age 15-29 years in India is 41.4%, while for persons of age 15 years and above in India, it is 54.9%. At the same time, worker population ratio (WPR) in usual status for persons of all ages in India is 39.8%. WPR is defined as the percentage of employed persons in the population.

Finally, the unemployment Rate (UR) in usual status for persons of all ages in India is 4.2%; In rural regions, it is 2.1% for women and 3.9% for men. However, in urban areas UR is more for women at 8.6% as compared to male at 6.1%.