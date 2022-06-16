STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Banks raise fixed deposit rates amid rising inflation

SBI, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda have raised fixed deposit rates, days after the RBI raised the repo rate at which it lends to banks by 50 bps to 4.9%. 

Published: 16th June 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Invest, Savings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Ram Sahgal
Express News Service

MUMBAI: SBI, IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda have raised fixed deposit rates, days after the RBI raised the repo rate at which it lends to banks by 50 bps to 4.9%.  This will offer some relief to the common man and especially senior citizens who have been singed by rising food and fuel costs.

The country’s largest bank, SBI, raised the interest rates on retail term deposits below Rs 2 crore across certain tenors by 15-20 basis points (one bps is a percentage point). On deposits for 211 days to less than one year, the rate for public has been raised to 4.6% from 4.4%. For one year to less than two years, it has been raised to 5.3% from 5.10%.

For senior citizens, also, SBI has raised the rate on deposit for 211 days to less than one year to 5.10% from 4.9%, for one year to less than two years to 5.8% from 5.6%. The new rates are effective from June 14. Effective June 15, HDFC Bank is offering the public 5.35% on one year deposit less than Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens for the same tenor are getting 5.85%. For 5 years and 1 day to 10 years the public is getting 5.75% and senior citizens are being given 6.5%.

IDBI Bank  has announced an increase in the interest rate of up to 25 bps on term deposits less than Rs 2 crore. With effect from June 15, the revised rates would be applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits, non resident ordinary (NRO) and non resident external term deposits.

“In the present scenario of volatility in the financial markets as well as uncertainty globally and rising inflation domestically, fixed deposit remains a most preferred avenue of safe investment in Indian market,” said Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank .  

“The Bank offers its highest interest rate of 5.75% and offers additional 75 basis points higher interest rate up to 6.50% to Resident Senior Citizen customers across maturities, under its brand “NAMAN Senior Citizen FD.”  Bank of Baroda has hiked fixed deposit interest rates on Domestic Term Deposits including NRO and NRE Term Deposits of below Rs 2 crore by up to 40 basis points.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fixed deposit rates SBI IDBI Bank HDFC Bank Bank of Baroda
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp