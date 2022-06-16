STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST Council to meet on June 28-29 in Srinagar

The council meeting is expected to discuss the report of the panel of state ministers on rate rationalisation and also the GST rate on casinos, race courses, and online gaming.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will meet on June 28 and 29 in Srinagar.

"The 47th meeting of the GST Council will be held on June 28-29, 2022 (Tuesday & Wednesday) in Srinagar," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office tweeted.

ALSO READ | Contactless cards account for 16 per cent of face-to-face transactions in December 2021: Visa

The council meeting assumes significance as it is expected to discuss the report of the panel of state ministers on rate rationalisation and also the GST rate on casinos, race courses, and online gaming.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, is also expected to discuss certain simplifications in procedures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST GST Meeting Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp