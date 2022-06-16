STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

India may need USD 10 trillion investment to achieve net-zero emission by 2070: Study

The report further recommended policy initiatives "essential for a future driven by sustainable industries."

Published: 16th June 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment, Credit

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India will need an investment of over USD 10 trillion to achieve its net-zero emission target by 2070, a report said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced India's zero-emission target to be achieved by 2070 at COP-26 (26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021).

"India may require an investment of over USD 10 trillion to achieve its net-zero target by 2070," a joint white paper issued by GE-EY said on Thursday.

It said that India would continue to rely on coal power, at least in the near future. Thus, the country needs to focus on and incentivise cleaner coal technology to further reduce carbon emissions.

ALSO READ | US Federal Reserve attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

The report further recommended policy initiatives "essential for a future driven by sustainable industries."

To achieve the target, India must overcome import-dependence in the energy sector through measures that incentivise domestic production like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, it suggested.

Leveraging carbon capture technologies for the usage of coal-based energy, which is the largest source of primary energy and is domestically sourced, besides encouraging the promotion of green hydrogen through demand-side incentives and policies to bring down costs is also essential to meet the goal.

"Most importantly, create carbon markets and incentives for the adoption of clean energy technologies. India also needs to undertake several policy measures to help deepen the green bond market to facilitate financing," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Net Zero Emission PM Modi
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp