Hyundai unfazed by competition from Tata Motors

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid increasing competition from Tata Motors, South Korea carmaker Hyundai is undeterred by the threat to its position as the second-biggest carmaker in India. The carmaker, which for years has been a strong number 2 player in the Indian market, is counting new products and technologies to maintain its position in the market.

“We are a long-term player and a month here and a month there doesn’t give a true picture... reasons could be plant maintenance shutdown...so we have to look at a stable long-term regime,” said Tarun Garg, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) Director-Sales, Marketing, Service. In the past six months, Tata Motors has outsold Hyundai two times. Hyundai’s month-on-month sales registered a noticeable fall as the carmaker sold 42,293 units in May 2022 as against 44,001 units sold in April 2022.

With this decline, Hyundai lost its rank to Tata Motors as being the second-largest carmaker. Tata Motors sold 43,341 passenger vehicles in May 2022. Hyundai’s facility in Chennai observed the scheduled biannual maintenance shut down leading to no production for 6 days in the month, which is said to have reduced the vehicle availability in the month.

“In the past two years, there has not been any let-off in new model launches or on the up-gradation of models, so we have never let the foot off the accelerator and I believe, we will continue to bring in solutions for the customers,” Garg said.