Smartphone shipments grow 7 per cent to 48 million units

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments grew by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to over 48 million units in the first quarter of this fiscal 2022-23. According to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Make in India service, the local smartphone manufacturing ecosystem stayed resilient amid global component shortages.

Oppo, which makes realme and OnePlus smartphones in the country, lead the shipment with a 22% YoY growth, while Samsung, the top manufacturer in terms of value, with 21% YoY growth, grabbed the second spot. “In 2021, shipments of ‘Made in India’ smartphones crossed 190 million units. Rising smartphone demand in India, as well as increasing exports, is the major reasons for the continued growth.

Support has also come from the Indian government’s various initiatives to increase local manufacturing,” said Senior Research Analyst of Counterpoint Prachir Singh. Manufacturing of feature phones fell by 41% YoY in the first quarter of 2022 due to falling demand for the past few quarters.

In the smartphone segment, third-party EMS (electronic manufacturing services) providers captured 42% share in local manufacturing, registering 4% YoY growth in terms of shipments. Bharat FIH, a Foxconn group company, was the top EMS provider in Q1,2022, followed by Dixon Technologies.

In-house manufacturing capabilities have also grown. In-house smartphone manufacturing share crossed 58% during the quarter. Chinese mobile maker Oppo led the ‘Made in India’ smartphone shipments with a 22% share, followed closely by Samsung at 21%.