STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Net direct tax revenue grows 45 per cent till mid-June

Corporation income tax (CIT) collection was at Rs 1,70,583 crore, while personal income tax (PIT) including security transaction tax (STT) was recorded at Rs  1,67,960 crore.

Published: 18th June 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The net direct tax collections grew 45% till mid-June on a year-on-year basis to Rs 3.39 lakh crore as compared with Rs 2.33 lakh crore over the corresponding period of the previous year, the Finance Ministry data showed. 

Revenue grew on account of better-advanced tax collection. Corporation income tax (CIT) collection was at Rs 1,70,583 crore, while personal income tax (PIT) including security transaction tax (STT) was recorded at Rs  1,67,960 crore.

The net collection as of June 16 in FY23 recorded a growth of 171% over the same period of FY21 when the net collection was Rs 1.25 lakh crore and a growth of 103% over the corresponding period of FY20 when the net collection was Rs 1,67,432 crore.

Meanwhile, the advance tax collections for the first quarter of the FY23 stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore against advance tax collections of Rs 75,783 crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, registering a growth of more than 33%. This includes CIT of Rs 78,842 crore and PIT of Rs 22,175 crore. 

In addition, the Tax deduction at source (TDS) collections for  FY23 as of June 16 stood at Rs 2.29 lakh crore as against TDS collections of Rs 1,57,434 crore for the same period of FY22, showing a growth of 46%. The self-assessment tax collections for FY23 grew by more than 41% to Rs 21,849 crore as against the collections of Rs 15,483 crore for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. The refunds amounting to Rs 30,334 crore have also been issued in FY23.  The Gross collection of direct taxes before adjusting for refunds for FY23 stood at Rs 3.69 lakh crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CIT STT Finance Ministry data Tax TDS
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp