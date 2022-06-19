STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Wipro merges commercial lighting, seating solutions businesses to create combined unit

Wipro Consumer Care started the Lighting business in 1992. Over the years, the business has grown both in B2B and B2C segments to make Wipro a significant player in the category.

Published: 19th June 2022 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Wipro

Wipro logo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Wipro Lighting on Sunday announced the creation of a new business unit combining Commercial Lighting and Seating solutions.

The new organisation has been created to enable greater synergies and accelerate growth by leveraging Wipro's common dealership network, as well as servicing customers, the company said in a statement.

"Wipro merges its Commercial Lighting and Seating Solutions to create a combined business unit," the statement said.

The new unit will be led by Anuj Dhir - Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial and Institutional Business.

"By combining Commercial Lighting and Seating Solution businesses, we aim to offer wider solutions to our customers in the B2B (business-to-business) space and deliver more value," Dhir said.

Dhir further added that "it will give us opportunities to make more investments in the existing markets, while opening up newer segments and markets. We will also look at adding more products and solutions for our customers."

Wipro Consumer Care started the Lighting business in 1992. Over the years, the business has grown both in B2B and B2C (business-to-consumer) segments to make Wipro a significant player in the category.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anuj Dhir Wipro Lighting Wipro Growth
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp