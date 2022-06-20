STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee gains 7 paise to close at 77.98 against US dollar 

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 77.98 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 77.87 and a low of 78.03. 

Published: 20th June 2022 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to settle at 77.98 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as crude oil prices retreated from elevated levels.

However, unabated foreign fund outflows restricted the appreciation bias in the rupee, forex dealers said.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 77.98 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 77.87 and a low of 78.03. It finally settled at 77.98, a rise of 7 paise over its previous close of 78.05.

"Rupee consolidated in a broad range despite volatility in domestic and global equities. Fed projection showed economic growth slowing to a below-trend rate of 1.7 per cent," said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 51,597.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent to 15,350.15.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.37 per cent at 104.31. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.11 per cent to USD 112.99 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,818.61 crore, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee dollar Price US dollar forex
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp