STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Fall in exports, slowdown drag down Steel Stocks 

The positive side is that steel consumers, notably in the automobile and construction sectors will gain from this steep decline in prices, he added.

Published: 21st June 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After being in high demand for over a year, steel stocks are under tremendous pressure on account of falling exports, inflationary pressure and slowdown in the global economy. On Monday June 20, Tata Steel, SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power, SAIL, Hindalco , among few other steel companies hit 52-week low on the exchanges.

“India’s steel exports will drop 35-40% to 10-12 million tonnes  (MT) this fiscal following the 15% export duty imposed on several finished steel products last month. Exports of iron ore and pellets will also fall this fiscal, and lower domestic prices,” Rating agency CRISIL said in a report.

Tata Steel closed Monday’s session 5% lower at `861.20. This is a sharp fall as it was trading near `1,370 on April 8. SAIL closed 5% lower at `64.90. It was trading near `110 apiece in early April. The BSE Metal Index has corrected about 60% in little over two months- from 23,500 level on April 11 to 15,000 level on June 20. Besides steel, copper and iron ore stocks have also tanked in the recent past.

Hindustan Copper fell 9% on Monday, while Vedanta tumbled over 12%. In a month, Vedanta has fallen over 24%. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said duty hikes and falling exports will severely impact the profitability of the steel sector and this is getting reflected in the prices of steel stocks. The positive side is that steel consumers, notably in the automobile and construction sectors will gain from this steep decline in prices, he added.

Following the Russia-Ukraine war, demand for Indian Steel in the European market had shot up and it was during this time when investors were buying steel stocks in bulk. However, slowdown in the global economic activity, widespread lockdown in China and rate hikes by central banks worldwide to control inflationary pressure weighed down heavily on the demand for steel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAIL Hindalco CRISIL Export BSE Metal Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp