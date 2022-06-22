5G auction: Fight for spectrum between Telecom Service providers and tech companies gets bitter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between Telecom Service providers (TSP) and tech giants over the private 5G networks is getting uglier by the day as Broadband India Forum (BIF) on Monday called telecom operators’ demand not to assign any 5G spectrum to enterprises as unjust. The forum, which has members such as Cisco and Facebook, also dismissed the demand for a level-playing field between public and captive private 5G networks as absurd and impractical.

“Since the two are entirely different sets of services for two entirely different requirements, they are on different footings and are not competing with each other. The age-old and time-tested concept of ‘level playing field’ can’t apply in the case of captive private 5G networks, as they have several distinctive traits, which distinguish them from public networks,” said BIF in a statement. The telecom ministry in notification decided to have a captive 5G network for private enterprises.

However, the move was not liked by telecom operators, who said it will impact their business. Cellular Operator Association of India (COAI), which represents telecom operators, urged the government not to provide spectrum to these enterprises. On the other hand, tech giants welcomed the move and said it will, in turn, accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises to Industry 4.0, and generate more job opportunities.

“Seeking a level-playing field with enterprises for captive private networks is akin to a child in kindergarten being asked to compete with someone who has a doctoral degree. Enterprises will not be in the business of selling services or earning revenues via 5G networks, but only use it for self-consumption,” said BIF President TV Ramachandran. In a different development, an Ericsson Mobility report on Tuesday said 5G in India is expected to account for nearly 40% of all subscriptions by 2027.

Tech cos welcome govt move on 5G spectrum

Technology companies welcomed the government’s move to allocate the 5G spectrum to private enterprises and said it will, in turn, accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises to Industry 4.0, and generate more job opportunities. The move is opposed by the telcos