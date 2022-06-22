Adani among 11 bidders in race for Coal India's Rs 3,100 crore import tender 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said 11 companies including Adani Enterprises, Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics and a couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad have shown interest in CIL’s tender for coal imports.

The state-run company recently floated three e-tenders to source coal from overseas on behalf of state gencos and independent power plants (IPPs) for blending with the domestic coal. “A total of 11 coal importers joined the session with CIL officials. The prominent Indian agencies among them were Adani Enterprises Limited, Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics Private Limited. A couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad also have shown interest including one from Indonesia,” said CIL in a statement.

India’s largest coal producer held three pre-bid meetings on June 14 and 17, 2022, with prospective importing agencies evincing interest in the global competitive bidding e-tenders that the company had floated earlier in the month. The meetings, Coal India said, were scheduled to help the bidders keen on competing in the process, gain a better understanding of the bid document. In the meeting, Coal India said bidders requested for narrowing the time window of the bid price validity from 90 days to 60 days.