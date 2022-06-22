STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Adani among 11 bidders in race for Coal India's Rs 3,100 crore import tender 

The state-run company recently floated three e-tenders to source coal from overseas on behalf of state gencos and independent power plants (IPPs) for blending with the domestic coal.

Published: 22nd June 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Coal India (CIL) on Tuesday said 11 companies including Adani Enterprises, Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics and a couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad have shown interest in CIL’s tender for coal imports. 

The state-run company recently floated three e-tenders to source coal from overseas on behalf of state gencos and independent power plants (IPPs) for blending with the domestic coal. “A total of 11 coal importers joined the session with CIL officials. The prominent Indian agencies among them were Adani Enterprises Limited, Mohit Minerals and Chettinad Logistics Private Limited. A couple of coal exporting agencies from abroad also have shown interest including one from Indonesia,” said CIL in a statement. 

India’s largest coal producer held three pre-bid meetings on June 14 and 17, 2022, with prospective importing agencies evincing interest in the global competitive bidding e-tenders that the company had floated earlier in the month. The meetings, Coal India said, were scheduled to help the bidders keen on competing in the process, gain a better understanding of the bid document. In the meeting, Coal India said bidders requested for narrowing the time window of the bid price validity from 90 days to 60 days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Coal import Adani Enterprises Coal tender
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
'We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning': Maharashtra rebel MLAs
Droupadi Murmu (Photo | PTI)
Race to Raisina Hill: The tough yet illustrious journey of Droupadi Murmu
Software employee Sai Charan Nakka.
Software employee from Telangana shot dead in US
Image used for representational purpose only.
Indians barred from ‘high potential’ visas for UK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp