Cloudflare outage: Several websites across globe were knocked offline due to network configuration error

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cloudflare, the network transit, proxy and security provider, on Tuesday experienced an outage, which led to several services like Zerodha, Groww, and Upstox, among others going down. Several users on the internet using Cloudflare-backed websites were shown a “500 internal server error” message, indicating that the web server is experiencing problems.

“We are getting reports of intermittent connectivity issues on Kite via the Cloudflare network for users on certain ISPs (internet service providers). We are taking this up with Cloudflare,” said brokerage platform Zerodha before the glitch was fixed. Upstox tweeted, “Our content delivery partner, Cloudflare, is currently experiencing issues in India, due to which some of our services may be temporarily inaccessible.”

Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers. This was caused by a change that was part of a long-running project to increase resilience in our busiest locations. Here's what happened: https://t.co/Hb7lRJ2ND6 — Cloudflare (@Cloudflare) June 21, 2022

Retail investors in India faced a difficult time placing buy and sell orders on these discount broking platforms, especially on the day when the market witnessed a sharp rally. In a statement, Cloudflare said, “A critical P0 incident was declared at approximately 06:34 AM UTC [around 12:30 PM in India]. Connectivity in Cloudflare’s network has been disrupted in broad regions. Customers attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors. The incident impacts all data plane services in our network.”

Without disclosing what caused the issue, the company said that it has identified and fixed the issue. Cloudflare had faced a similar outage in some parts of the world last week.