New Central public sector enterprise 'Karmayogi Bharat' may fall in Schedule A category

NEW DELHI: A new Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) is in the making. Karmayogi Bharat – the special purpose vehicle created under the Mission Karmayogi – could be categorised as a schedule A CPSE, government sources told The New Indian Express.

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has sent a proposal to this effect to the Public Selection Board for their consideration & recommendation. Currently, there are 70 Schedule A CPSEs, and if Karmayogi Bharat gets the necessary approvals, it could be the 71st Schedule A CPSE.

All Maharatna, Navratna and some Miniratna CPSEs are in the Category of Schedule A CPSEs.There are 4 schedules in the categorization of CPSEs which are made on the basis of their importance to the economy and the complexities of problems.

The parameters adopted for this include quantitative factors like investment, capital employed, net sales, profit, number of staff, number of units, etc. and qualitative factors like national importance, complexities of problems, level of technology, prospects for expansion and diversification of activities and competition from other sectors.