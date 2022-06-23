NSE scam: CBI arrests MD Sanjay Gupta of OPG Securities in colocation case 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The CBI arrested Sanjay Gupta, owner of Delhi-based OPG Securities, for his alleged role in the NSE colocation scam late on Tuesday. “He was called for questioning yesterday (June 21) and arrested after the investigators found him non-cooperative and evasive,” a source said.

The triggers for Gupta’s arrest were alleged destruction of evidence and attempts to bribe Sebi officials through a syndicate in Mumbai. His name figures among others in the FIR lodged in 2018 in connection with the scam. The agency has already arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna and former group operating officer Anand Subramanian for their alleged roles after the scope of the investigation was widened in February, post a Sebi order against the former MD and others.

OPG Securities allegedly benefited at the cost of other exchange members and their investors by gaining unfair access to NSE’s colocation facilities between 2010 and 2015. By getting allegedly unfair access to market data feed splits of seconds before other entities, the broker member benefited through the connivance of unnamed Exchange officials who also gave him access to the exchange’s secondary server, alleges CBI.