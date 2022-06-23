STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Relief for telecos as government cuts three per cent floor rate on spectrum usage ahead of 5G auction 

The move of the government is going to benefit telcos as it would reduce their future outflows towards these statutory fees.

Published: 23rd June 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telcos, telecommunications

Image used for representational purposes only

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In relief to telecom service providers (TSPs), the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) on Wednesday announced the removal of the 3% floor rate on SUC (spectrum usage charges). 

The move of the government is going to benefit telcos as it would reduce their future outflows towards these statutory fees.  “For spectrum acquired through an auction held after 15 September 2021 in different Access spectrum bands, no SUC shall be charged,” said DoT in an order. “The weighted average is to be derived by the sum of the product of spectrum holdings and applicable SUC rate, divided by total spectrum holding. The weighted average rate should be determined operator-wise for each service area,” reads the DoT order. 

 In 2016, the government implanted the rule of three per cent SUC to ensure that the revenues for the centre are protected. In the same year, the SUC for the telcos had been lowered.  The move was welcomed by telecom operators, and they said the order will provide clarity to telecom service providers for the upcoming auctions.

“We welcome and thank the government for the much-awaited DoT order regarding the levy of SUC charges for spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands. The order will provide clarity to telecom service providers for the upcoming auctions,” said S P Kochhar, Director General, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).  Charu Paliwal, the research analyst at Counterpoint Research, said the decision will be beneficial in easing out cash flow requirements considering the stressed financial health of the sector in India. 

“The government’s decision on scrapping of the mandatory requirement of upfront payment, spectrum payment can be made in 20 equal annual instalments and option of surrendering the spectrum after 10 years are steps taken in the right direction. This will be beneficial in easing out cash flow requirements considering the stressed financial health of the telecom sector in India,” said Paliwal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G auction telecos spectrum usage Telecommunication DoT
India Matters
Sister Abhaya murder case. ( File Photo)
Abhaya murder case: HC suspends execution of life term, grants bail to convicts
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam leaves from the General council meet, on Thursday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Panneerselvam walks out of AIADMK meet after bowled out by EPS camp
Mo Bus service (Photo | CRUT website)
Odisha-based 'Mo Bus' service named recipient of prestigious UN Public Service Award
Traffic sub-inspector M Shivanna with a traffic violator 
This Bengaluru cop collected Rs 2 lakh fine in 6 hours from traffic violators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp