STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee settles at all-time low of 78.32 against US dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.26 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.32, unchanged from its previous close.

Published: 23rd June 2022 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

For representational purpose. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Thursday closed at its all-time low of 78.32 (provisional) against the US dollar as strong American currency and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.26 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.32, unchanged from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee declined by 19 paise to settle at an all-time low level of 78.32 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee erased early morning gains as safe-haven demand drove the greenback ahead of quarter-end adjustments, said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Parmar further said that there is a high chance of a near bounce amid a fall in commodities, strength in regional currencies and recovery in risk assets.

"Spot USDINR is expected to be in the narrow range of 78.10 to 78.50 before heading towards 79 odd levels," Parmar said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.41 per cent to 104.62.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.99 per cent to USD 110.63 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 443.19 points or 0.86 per cent higher at 52,265.72, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 143.35 points or 0.93 per cent to 15,556.65.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,920.61 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee dollar Rupee close Forex Indian Rupee
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp