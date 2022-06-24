STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Cryptocurrency tax: CBDT's new guidelines stir confusion regarding GST 

"It is important that the government look at revising the guidelines to encourage entrepreneurship in the Web 3.0 sphere,” said Khaleelulla Baig, co-founder and CEO of Koinbasket.

Published: 24th June 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

digital currency, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Representational Image

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Income Tax Department’s new guidelines on TDS (tax deducted at source) have added to the confusion regarding GST. Earlier, it said that TDS has to be deducted after excluding GST.
Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of tax & investing platform Clear (formerly ClearTax), said that interestingly, the guidelines have mentioned GST. The circular clarified that the tax required to be withheld under section 194S of the Act should be on the net consideration after excluding GST/charges levied by the deductor for rendering service.

“Even though as of today, GST is not applicable, and it’s going to come up in the council meeting, they have touched upon this interesting FAQ,” Gupta said. Sunil Badala, partner and head, financial services, tax, KPMG India said the guidelines provide clarity on many aspects, but certain doubts still persist.  “As regards the clarification that TDS needs to be done on net consideration (excluding GST and charges), there appears to be an error as the guidelines mention GST / charges ‘levied by the deductor’ shall be excluded – the fact is GST /charges are ‘levied by the exchange/brokers,” he said.

One key thing is that the one per cent TDS is applicable when a payment is being made to any resident and that the exchange is required to furnish a quarterly statement for VDA transactions. One of the important clarifications that have come through these guidelines is TDS is applicable when you are doing P2P (peer-to-peer) transactions, then the buyer has to ensure that tax is deducted. “One per cent TDS is expected to remain this fiscal. It is important that the government look at revising the guidelines to encourage entrepreneurship in the Web 3.0 sphere,” said Khaleelulla Baig, co-founder and CEO of Koinbasket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crypto digital assets crypto tax GST TDS
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp