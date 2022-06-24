STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

GST Council may consider changes in monthly GST payment form

The move would help curb the menace of fake billing, whereby sellers would show higher sales in GSTR-1 to enable purchasers to claim input tax credit, but report suppressed sales in GSTR-3B.

Published: 24th June 2022 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

GST

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The GST Council in its meeting next week is likely to consider a proposal for making changes in the monthly tax payment form -- GSTR-3B, which would include auto-population of outward supplies from sales return and non-editable tax payment table, officials said.

The move would help curb the menace of fake billing, whereby sellers would show higher sales in GSTR-1 to enable purchasers to claim input tax credit (ITC), but report suppressed sales in GSTR-3B to lower GST liability.

Currently, GSTR-3B of a taxpayer includes auto drafted input tax credit (ITC) statements based on inward and outward B2B supplies and also red flags any mismatch between GSTR-1 and 3B.

As per the changes proposed by the Law Committee of the GST Council, there will be auto-population of values from GTSR-1 into GSTR-3B in specific rows to establish one-to-one correspondence to a large extent between rows of the two return forms, thereby providing clarity to the taxpayer and tax officers.

The change would minimize the requirement of user input in GSTR-3B and ease the GSTR-3B filing process, an official said.

The tax payment table in Form GSTR-3B will be auto-populated from other tables in the form and will be non-editable, as per the amended form recommended by the Law Committee of the Council.

Noting that amendment in Form GSTR-3B, as far as feasible, should flow from amendment in Form GSTR-1, with regard to outward liabilities, the Committee suggested that for giving more clarity to the taxpayers, separate amendment table (for liabilities) may be introduced in GSTR-3B, so that any amendment made in Form GSTR-1 gets reflected in GSTR-3B clearly.

Similarly, an amendment table may also be incorporated in GSTR-3B to show any amendment in the ITC portion, the Committee suggested.

Once the changes proposed by the Law Committee gets an in-principle approval of the GST Council, the revamped form will be put in public domain for stakeholder consultation.

The GST Council in a meeting later will then approve the final form.

Currently, taxpayers file statements of outward supplies in GSTR-1 by the 11th day of the subsequent month, while taxes are paid by filing GSTR-3B between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

Commenting on the proposed changes in GSTR-3B, AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said tax filings are set to change for e-commerce operators rendering passenger transportation services, accommodation services, housekeeping services, and cloud kitchens.

Such e-commerce players would now be made liable to report supplies on behalf of suppliers in their GSTR -1 and GSTR-3B in separate cells.

"E-commerce players like Uber, Swiggy, Zomato and MMT would see few changes in monthly tax filings that will ensure more data points for the government system for big data analytics," Mohan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Council GSTR-3B Input Tax Credit
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp