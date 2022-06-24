STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Ola Electric crosses Rs 500 crore revenue in April-May 

Ola Electric said it has so far delivered its scooters to over 50,000 customers across different parts of the country.

Published: 24th June 2022 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ola Electric scooter S1. (File Photo)

Ola Electric scooter S1. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric on Friday said it has crossed Rs 500 crore revenue in the first two months of FY2022-23.

Amid reports that the company's sales have slowed down, Ola Electric asserted that it is on track to cross the USD 1 billion (over Rs 7,800 crore) revenue by the end of this year.

In a statement, Ola Electric said it has surpassed Rs 500 crore revenue in its first two months of FY22-23 without sharing the total number of vehicles sold during the two months.

It further said it "is on track to surpass USD 1 billion run rate by end of this year".

"As customers' confidence in EV continues to grow, the future forecast looks even stronger for Ola Electric.

We have also been able to streamline our manufacturing capacity at the Ola Futurefactory, Krishnagiri to 1,000 units per day.

We have a strong order pipeline and will be ramping up further," a company spokesperson said.

However, reports citing vehicle registration data from Vahan said the company's Ola S1 Pro registration fell to 9,196 units in May this year from 12,683 units in April.

Ola Electric said it has so far delivered its scooters to over 50,000 customers across different parts of the country.

The company, which in August last year forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much-anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.

The company, after opening reservations at Rs 499 in July last year for its electric scooters, started online purchase process in September and initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December last year.

In January this year, the company had communicated to customers that it would prioritise production of the S1 Pro model and S1 manufacturing has been shifted to late 2022 with company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stating that it is upgrading all of its S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware.

Apart from delays in deliveries, instances of the company's electric scooter catching fire led to consumer disquiet.

In April this year Ola Electric had recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers after a fire incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro Ola scooter EV
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp