TikTok releases first album of viral hits

By AFP

PARIS: Some of the biggest viral hits on TikTok have been given the full orchestral treatment and will get a traditional release on CD and vinyl this summer, the platform announced Friday.

The tie-up with Warner Classics is the first time TikTok has ventured into the traditional music market and will see the 18 songs released on streaming platforms as well as in record stores.

Or pleasant piano ditty "Pieces" by Danilo Stankovic, used by some 3.4 million TikTokkers.

All have been given a full work-over by Germany's Babelsberg Film Orchestra.

"Listening to No Roots in a new musical context is inspiring," Merton said in a statement. "I'm excited about the project and I'm looking forward to seeing how it comes to life."

Some cuts reflect the strange tunes that can blow up on the platform, such as "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys", the upbeat, flute-filled ditty that makes perfect background music for many light-hearted videos (27.1 million and counting).

"Wellerman Sea Shanty" harks back to the sea shanty craze that took over TikTok in early 2021 after a Scottish postman, Nathan Evans, recorded himself singing the 19th century folk song.

It spread like wildfire, with Queen's Brian May and veteran composer Andrew Lloyd Webber among those offering their versions of the viral tune.

Thirty-second clips of the 18 augmented songs were available for use on TikTok from Friday.

Six full-length singles from the album will be released across streaming platforms on July 8, with the full album, "TikTok Classics: Memes and Viral Hits", hitting streamers and shops in August.

