STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

EPFO new subscribers increase by 41.6 per cent in April 2021, shows payroll data

Formal employment creation also saw a significant increase in April across Employees’ State Insurance Scheme and National Pension Scheme.

Published: 25th June 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

EPFO office photo used for representational purposes. (File photo| Reuters)

EPFO office photo used for representational purposes. (File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The net new subscriber addition under the EPFO grew 41.6% to 1.7 million in April 2022 compared to 1.2 million in April last year, according to the provisional payroll data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation on Friday. 

Formal employment creation also saw a significant increase in April across the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme and National Pension Scheme. Out of 1.7 million net subscribers added during the month under EPFO, 0.92 million are new subscribers added in the month for the first time, while nearly 1.16 million are members who had exited the scheme but rejoined and resubscribed during the month.

Similarly, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) saw net new subscribers growth of 21.1% to 1.2 million, as compared to 1.04 million in the year-ago period and the new additions under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) was 15.6% higher at 64,569 compared to 55,844 in April last year.

From September 2017 – April, 2022; 53.78 million new subscribers joined the EPF scheme, while 66.13 million new subscribers joined the ESI scheme. At the same time, 3.5 million new subscribers joined and contributed to the NPS for central and state governments and corporate schemes from September, 2017 to April, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EPFO payroll Employees’ State Insurance Scheme National Pension Scheme ESIC
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp