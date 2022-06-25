STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's forex reserves dip by USD 5.9 billion to USD 590.59 billion: RBI

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund dropped by USD 17 million to USD4.968 billion during the week ended June 17, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement.

Published: 25th June 2022 02:20 PM

By ANI

MUMBAI: India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves slumped by USD 5.87 billion to  USD 590.588 billion for the week ended June 17 as foreign portfolio investors pulled money out of the Indian equities amid mounting concerns of global recession, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.

The country's forex reserves had dropped for the third consecutive week. It has slumped by  USD 10.785 billion in the past three weeks under review. The forex reserves had declined by USD 4.59 billion in the week ended June 10, 2022.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, India's foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, slumped by  USD 5.362 billion to USD 526.882 billion during the week ended June 17. The foreign currency assets had dipped by USD 4.53 billion in the previous week.

Expressed in US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like the Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

All components of the country's foreign exchange reserves declined during the week under review. The value of gold reserves fell by USD 258 million to $40.584 billion during the week ended June 17.

The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund fell by USD 233 million to USD 18.155 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.

India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by USD 17 million to  USD 4.968 billion during the week ended June 17, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement.

