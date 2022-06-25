Intel unveils new design and engineering centre in Bengaluru, can house 2000 employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Intel India, which unveiled its new design and engineering centre in Bengaluru on Friday, is betting big on data centres, IoT, graphics and Artificial Intelligence.

The new centre with 4.53 lakh square ft of space across two towers that can accommodate 2000 employees is situated within its existing office at Bellandur and will help design and engineering work in client, data centres, graphics and automotive segments

With this new centre, Intel India has eight design centres in total - in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and it has so far invested $8 billion.

For Intel, the India design wing is the second largest globally after the one in the US. The chip giant, which has 13,500 employees in India, is also focusing on automotives.

Nivruti Rai, country head of Intel India and vice president of Intel Foundry Services, said Intel India is working on collision avoidance systems for the automotive industry. She said Intel India has been expanding and growing in the last five years.

Talking about semiconductor shortages, Rai said, in the last two-three years there has been a supply-demand mismatch and Covid drove a lot of digitisation.

"There is a need to grow more... we are continuing to expand. In the next two to three years, chip shortages will be addressed," Rai said.

Intel is developing new semiconductor technologies, products and solutions as building blocks for an increasingly smart and connected world across a broad spectrum of markets.

The Intel India head also said private 5G is the way to go for India. "I am really pushing for many companies and I want to partner with them to enable a private 5G for them," she said.

Earlier, inaugurating the new centre with 4.53 lakh square feet of space that can accommodate 2,000 employees, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT said, "In order to enable India's aspiration to become a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025, it's imperative for the country to accelerate the pace of digitalisation with focus on innovation and engineering excellence across semiconductor product design, including hardware and software."