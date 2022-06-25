Shadowfax to hire 75,000 by July-end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the booming gig economy, on-demand third-party logistics provider Shadowfax Technology has announced that it will hire 75,000 delivery partners by July-end as it is expanding its delivery network. Riders can earn up to Rs 35,000 a month.

Besides that, these partners will receive benefits of free medical insurance with an accident and health cover of Rs 7.5 lakh, the company said. Shadowfax also offers other rider benefits like flexible working hours, and a minimum earning guarantee for its community of delivery partners.

In addition, the company said it is open to hiring people qualified for the job even if they can’t commute long distances but want to earn money/be financially independent. With a straightforward onboarding process, according to Shadowfax, riders can complete deliveries either on their bikes or their cycles.

Even for those people who don’t own any vehicle, but want to work with Shadowfax, the company has an Electric Vehicle (EV) rental plan in place in select cities.