STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SAP enters Metaverse to boost Cloud adoption among Indian firms

By expanding into Metaverse, SAP aims to introduce measures to support digital B2B services such as 'Rise with SAP', SAP's digital core, procurement, customer and people experience solutions.

Published: 27th June 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Kulmeet Bawa @ Twitter)

For representational purposes (Photo | Kulmeet Bawa @ Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Enterprise application software provider SAP on Monday announced its foray into Metaverse and boost Cloud adoption among Indian enterprises.

The interactive and immersive 'cloud on wheels' platform will enable customers across phases of their digital transformation to experience the full range of 'Rise with SAP' offerings, enabling them to reimagine processes for better business outcomes. "Metaverse is a representation of the current experience economy that provides an experiential platform like never before," said Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

"By leveraging it, we hope to revolutionise various elements of our customer experience and build a network of sustainable cloud companies within a truly digital universe. Our ambition is to engage with thousands of organizations through this platform over the course of this year," Bawa added.

Existing and prospective customers can create their own digital avatars with a front-row view of how they can speed up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. They will also get a first-hand experience of relevant SAP cloud offerings to address their business requirements as well as facilitate interactions with other existing users on the platform.

By expanding into Metaverse, SAP aims to introduce measures to support digital B2B services such as 'Rise with SAP', SAP's digital core, procurement, customer and people experience solutions, the company said.

Bawa earlier said that the enterprise software major SAP India is looking at the possibility of how it can increase its digital adoption by 10 times. "There is a huge demand for digital growth, and the impact is so important for our country. We have to find ways to do it faster," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SAP Kulmeet Bawa Cloud adoption Metaverse
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp