SAP enters Metaverse to boost Cloud adoption among Indian firms

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Enterprise application software provider SAP on Monday announced its foray into Metaverse and boost Cloud adoption among Indian enterprises.

The interactive and immersive 'cloud on wheels' platform will enable customers across phases of their digital transformation to experience the full range of 'Rise with SAP' offerings, enabling them to reimagine processes for better business outcomes. "Metaverse is a representation of the current experience economy that provides an experiential platform like never before," said Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

"By leveraging it, we hope to revolutionise various elements of our customer experience and build a network of sustainable cloud companies within a truly digital universe. Our ambition is to engage with thousands of organizations through this platform over the course of this year," Bawa added.

Existing and prospective customers can create their own digital avatars with a front-row view of how they can speed up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. They will also get a first-hand experience of relevant SAP cloud offerings to address their business requirements as well as facilitate interactions with other existing users on the platform.

By expanding into Metaverse, SAP aims to introduce measures to support digital B2B services such as 'Rise with SAP', SAP's digital core, procurement, customer and people experience solutions, the company said.

Bawa earlier said that the enterprise software major SAP India is looking at the possibility of how it can increase its digital adoption by 10 times. "There is a huge demand for digital growth, and the impact is so important for our country. We have to find ways to do it faster," he added.