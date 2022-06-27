STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex jumps by 430 points to cross 53000-mark, Nifty closes above 15800

Among the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

Published: 27th June 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark stock indices rose for a third straight day on Monday on buying in IT, banking and FMCG shares triggered by gains in global equities following easing inflation concerns. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 433.30 points or 0.82 per cent to settle at 53,161.28.

During the day, it rallied 781.52 points or 1.48 per cent to 53,509.50. The NSE Nifty also gained 132.80 points or 0.85 per cent to close above the 15,800 level at 15,832.05. Among the Sensex pack, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries Limited and Titan were the laggards. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green following sharp gains in US markets on Friday.

European markets were also trading in the green in mid-session deals. The Sensex had climbed 462.26 points or 0.88 per cent to settle at 52,727.98 on Friday. The Nifty gained 142.60 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 15,699.25.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.13 per cent to USD 112.93 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,353.77 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE NSE Nifty Sensex Share market
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp