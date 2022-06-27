STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TTK Prestige acquires 40 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions

The company has invested around Rs 20 crore to acquire a 40 per cent stake and would put around another Rs 10 crore to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions.

Published: 27th June 2022 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige kitchenware

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TTK Prestige on Monday said it will acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, a move which will help the leading kitchen appliances company into the fast-growing modular kitchen solutions segment.

The company has invested around Rs 20 crore to acquire a 40 per cent stake and would put around another Rs 10 crore to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions, said TTK Prestige MD Chandru Kalro. "With this, we are foraying into the modular kitchen solutions segment," Kalro told PTI.

The acquisition is in line with TTK Prestige's overall goal of becoming a total kitchen solutions brand. "Idea is to get into the kitchen modular space, which is a very adjacent category to what we are doing and it's part of our vision document, which says that we want to do Rs 5,000 crore business by FY25 and out of this, Rs 1,000 crore will come through inorganic acquisition and this is one of them," Kalro added.

Ultrafresh Modular Solutions will continue to operate autonomously with the current leadership. When asked about the synergy, he said Ultrafresh will use the Prestige brand name wherever it is required. "The logo is now saying Ultrafresh powered by Prestige. We will work together," he said adding "our range of appliances would also be sold in their stores and their products can also be offered to our stores".

According to Kalro, the modular kitchen market is currently over Rs 9,500 crore, of which only 25 per cent is with the branded segment. "It's a very fragmented market and is a high growth area," he said adding Indian modular kitchen market will grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent during 2021-2026 and will hit Rs 23000 crores in the next 5 years.

As part of the business collaboration, Ultrafresh Modular Solutions has opened its first experience centre in Koramangala, Bengaluru. Currently, the brand has 120 studios and they have manufactured 5000 kitchens across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTK Prestige Ultrafresh Modular Solutions Kitchn solutions
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp