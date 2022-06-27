STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TTK Prestige, Ultrafresh launch new kitchen experience centre in Bengaluru

This market is set to grow at a CAGR of 20% during 2021-2026, and will hit Rs 23,000 crore in the next five years, said TTK Prestige Managing Director Chandru Kalro.

Published: 27th June 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

TTK, Ultrafresh

TTK Prestige chairman TT Jagannathan and MD Chandru Kalro. (Photo | Spec

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kitchen appliances brand TTK Prestige, which entered into the modular kitchen space with 51% stake in Ultrafresh for Rs 30 crore late last year, on Monday announced the launch of their first experience centre in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

The brands together are targeting at least 200 stores across the country, of which 10-15% will be experience stores.

TTK Prestige chairman TT Jagannathan said the company has a strong product pipeline, and is committed to growing its presence in the kitchen space.

When asked about inflation and demand in the market, he said that inflation will bring down disposable income and that they are keen on innovating and coming up with new products.

The company said its Rs 3,000-plus products are doing well irrespective of the present situation in the market, and the brand is all set to launch new pressure cookers.

The company has made its entry into the Rs 9,500-crore modular kitchen space.

This market is set to grow at a CAGR of 20% during 2021-2026, and will hit Rs 23,000 crore in the next five years, said TTK Prestige Managing Director Chandru Kalro, adding that this strategic investment in Ultrafresh is reflective of our long-term vision of owning the entire kitchen space.

Ultrafresh has been in the business of modular kitchens since 2018, and its turnover in FY21 was around Rs 12 crore. Dhruv Trigunayat, CEO, Ultrafresh Modular Solutions said the company is targeting 2x-3x growth in the next two-three years.

Ultrafresh, which is known for its steel kitchens and screwless cabinets in India, is also targeting tier-2 and tier-3 cities. "About 75% of the modular kitchen market is unorganised, and there is   a huge market for modular kitchens" he said.

The brand has 120 studios and has installed 5,000 modular kitchens so far.

Having launched many products in multiple categories such as cookers, cookware, gas stove and appliances, TTK Prestige said the business is on its way to achieving double-digit growth.

The company is also targeting a Rs 5,000 crore revenue by FY25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTk Prestige Ultrafresh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp