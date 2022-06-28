STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

'Direct SpiceJet to remove our livery from its planes': Jet Airways writes to DGCA

Each airline has its own livery -- a specific paint scheme comprising logo that is applied on aircraft.

Published: 28th June 2022 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircraft. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways has asked the aviation regulator DGCA to direct SpiceJet to remove its livery from the budget carrier's aircraft as it misleads public about the identity of the operator and is also a safety hazard.

Each airline has its own livery -- a specific paint scheme comprising logo that is applied on aircraft.

In a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 21, Jet Airways stated, "After the stoppage of our operations in 2019, several aircraft were returned to the lessors and then leased out to some Indian operators such as SpiceJet."

Many of these airplanes continue to fly in full Jet Airways' colours on the fuselage and tail with Jet Airways' name blanked off and overwritten by decals (a vinyl wrap), it added.

"Also, the Jet Airways logo on the tail has been painted over, but is still discernible if one looks carefully," it mentioned.

The letter also noted that s??ome of these aircraft have been involved in accidents or incidents, the photographs of which have been widely circulated in media.

One such example is the runway excursion of a SpiceJet B737 aircraft in Mumbai in 2019 where Jet Airways colour scheme and part of the logo is prominently visible in the photos still available on the internet, it mentioned.

Jet Airways received its renewed air operator certificate (AOC) from DGCA on May 20 this year and it is planning to start commercial flight operations in September.

SpiceJet has 90-odd planes in its fleet.

Some of the B737 aircraft it has were with Jet Airways before the latter went bankrupt in 2019.

Airline liveries are fundamental statements of branding and corporate identity and all operators endeavour to make theirs as distinctive and readily recognisable as possible, Jet Airways stated in its letter.

Therefore, it is evident that an operator flying its aircraft in another airline's livery has a serious potential to mislead the public about the identity of the operator, something which cannot be taken lightly, it mentioned.

"This is also a safety hazard as it can confuse ground staff and crew operating other aircraft about the identity of the aircraft in question, for example when following ATC (air traffic controller) directions," it stated.

This problem becomes even more egregious when such aircraft are involved in undesirable situations like accidents, incidents, or interception in foreign airspace, it mentioned.

"May we request your office to issue necessary directions to all operators to use only their own authorised livery as filed with the DGCA compulsorily, and to remove all vestiges of other airline liveries from their aircraft," it stated.

"As we plan to begin operations in September and expect to have aircraft in our livery delivered to us in July this year, an early action from your good office to ensure all such unauthorised liveries are removed by July would be highly appreciated," it mentioned.

Commenting on the matter, a SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI in a statement, "We have not received any communication from the DGCA. The older planes are being phased out and many have already left the fleet. They are being replaced by the 737MAX."

Jet Airways, in its old avatar, was owned by Naresh Goyal and had operated its last flight on April 17, 2019.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is currently the promoter of Jet Airways.

Jet Airways did not respond to PTI's request for a response on the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jet Airways DGCA SpiceJet
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp