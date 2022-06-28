Mahindra launches Scorpio-N at Rs 11.99 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday launched Scorpio N at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh that goes up to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top variant. The introductory prices will remain applicable for the first 25,000 bookings only.

The automaker said it will announce the price of AT and 4X4 variants on 21 July, 2022. Bookings for the Scorpio N will open on July 30 and delivery will commence around the festival of Diwali. The new-gen Scorpio will be sold alongside the older model, which has been rebranded as Scorpio Classic.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Scorpio has been a landmark model for Mahindra which has redefined the category and became an iconic brand in the Indian automobile industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again.”

The Scorpio-N is powered by a TGDi mStallion (Petrol) engine with 149.14 kW (200 PS) of power and 380 Nm of torque, and mHawk (Diesel) engine with 128.6kW (175PS) of power and 400 Nm torque, offered in both 6-speed Manual and Automatic Transmissions, and 4X4 as option.