STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee hits record low of 78.59 against US dollar in early trade

On domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 314.88 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 52,846.40, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 101.75 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,730.30.

Published: 28th June 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated 22 paise to a record low of 78.59 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday as persistent foreign funds outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 78.53 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 78.59, its all-time low level, registering a fall of 22 paise from the last close. On Monday, the rupee declined by 4 paise to close at its lifetime low of 78.37 against the US dollar.

"Persistent selling by FIIs in the domestic markets is also putting pressure on the rupee," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

According to Kalantri, further economic sanctions on Russia may drive global energy prices higher and put pressure on emerging market currencies.

"We expect the rupee to remain volatile this week and could cross 78.55 levels," Kalantri said. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.20 per cent to USD 116.47 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent lower at 103.92. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 314.88 points or 0.59 per cent lower at 52,846.40, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 101.75 points or 0.64 per cent to 15,730.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,278.42 crore, as per stock exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee Foreign exchange Domestic market Market currency
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp