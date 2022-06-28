STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

SEBI penalises Coffee Day Enterprises, Coffee Day Trading for disclosure lapses

The regulator has levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Taneja Vikas, Vishwa SR Kulkarni, Naveen Kumar Kurukuru and Sachin Machhindra Vyavahare.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Cafe Coffee Day

Cafe Coffee Day (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Capital markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on Coffee Day Enterprises and Coffee Day Trading for failing to make requisite disclosures pertaining to pledged and unpledged shares of Mindtree Ltd to the companies and stock exchanges.

Coffee Day Enterprises Limited (CDEL) is a listed company and Coffee Day Trading Limited (CDTL) is a subsidiary of CDEL. In its order, SEBI found that total 6,81,66,778 shares of Mindtree were pledged and 4,85,09,445 shares were unpledged by CDEL and CDTL during the investigation period -- May 2015 to March 2018.

Under the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) rules, CDEL and CDTL were under an obligation to disclose pledged and unpledged transactions to the company and stock exchanges within two working days of the disposal (pledged) /acquisition (unpledged) of shares exceeding 2 per cent of total shareholding or voting rights in the company.

Both companies were holding more than 5 per cent shares of Mindtree during the investigation period. "By non-disclosing pledged/unpledged transactions to the company and stock exchanges within two working days of the disposal (pledged) /acquisition (unpledged), noticees have violated the provisions of SEBI's SAST Regulations," the regulator said.

In four separate orders, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Taneja Vikas, Vishwa SR Kulkarni, Naveen Kumar Kurukuru and Sachin Machhindra Vyavahare for violating insider trading norms in the matter of Mindtree.

The four persons were employees of Mindtree and had transacted in the company's scrip during January 2019 to March 2019. Further, they had done transactions aggregating to a traded value in excess of Rs 10 lakh each over a calendar quarter.

They were required to submit disclosures to the company within two trading days of transactions under the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) rules. However, they failed to make the disclosures.

The orders came after SEBI received a letter from Mindtree in October 2018 informing the regulator regarding instances of violation of the code of conduct framed by the company under the provisions of insider trading rules by some of its employees and action taken by the company pursuant to the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Cafe Coffee Day Coffee Day Enterprises Coffee Day Trading Mindtree SAST Regulations
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp