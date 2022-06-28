STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty end marginally up as global markets show recovery

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers.

Published: 28th June 2022 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded from early lows to close marginally up on Tuesday following fag-end buying in energy, IT and auto stocks and a recovery in global equities.

Posting gains for a fourth session in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled up 16.17 points or 0.03 per cent at 53,177.45. During the day, it had declined 389.75 points or 0.73 per cent to 52,771.53. The NSE Nifty gained 18.15 points or 0.11 per cent to 15,850.20.

In the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro were among the gainers. Titan, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were among the major laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong bounced back after initial decline and ended with gains. European markets were trading in the green in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended lower on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.58 per cent to USD 116.9 per barrel. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,278.42 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Share market NSE BSE
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp