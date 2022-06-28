STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles upto 2.5 per cent

The hike will be across the range of commercial vehicles and the quantum will depend on individual model and variant.

Published: 28th June 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Tata Motors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles, in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, from July 1 to partially offset rising input costs. The hike will be across the range of commercial vehicles and the quantum will depend on individual model and variant, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

"While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike," it said.

In April, Tata Motors had hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by 1.1 per cent and those of commercial vehicles by 2 - 2.5 per cent to partially offset rising input costs.

