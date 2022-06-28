STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Zomato shares slide for second day; tumble over eight per cent

At the NSE, it fell 8.04 per cent to settle at Rs 60.55 apiece. Shares of Zomato had fallen by over 6 per cent on Monday also.

Published: 28th June 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato. (File Photo)

Zomato. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Zomato Ltd fell for the second straight day on Tuesday, tumbling over 8 per cent amid concerns over the company's proposed acquisition of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore.

The stock dived 8.35 per cent to settle at Rs 60.35 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 9.18 per cent to Rs 59.80. At the NSE, it fell 8.04 per cent to settle at Rs 60.55 apiece. Shares of Zomato had fallen by over 6 per cent on Monday also. In two days, the company's market valuation has fallen by Rs 7,861.49 crore to Rs 47,517.51 crore on the BSE.

Zomato Ltd on Friday said it will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business. Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd runs the online quick commerce service under the Blinkit brand.

It was formerly known as Grofers. The transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato having face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share on a preferential basis, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zomato Zomato shares BSE Sensex
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp