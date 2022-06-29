Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha set to be named chairperson of Reliance Retail

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: A day after Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries handed over the responsibility of Reliance Jio to his elder son Akash Ambani, he is preparing to hand over the responsibility of his retail business to daughter Isha, claimed media reports.

Isha is currently the director of Reliance Retail Ventures. It is believed that a decision of making her the chairperson of Reliance Retail can be taken in the meeting of the board of Reliance Retail. Mukesh Ambani has prepared a blueprint for the succession plans of all his businesses.

The announcement of handing over the succession is expected to be made within the next one or two days.

The twin sibling has been part of teams that negotiated Meta Platforms Inc.’s investment in the group and on board of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and JioMart since 2014.

Isha was ranked second on Forbes' 'Youngest Billionaire Heiresses' list in 2008. She is an Ivy-League graduate from Yale University with a degree in psychology and South Asian studies. On December 12, 2018, Isha tied the knot with the business tycoon, Anand Piramal, son of billionaire Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal.

Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail are subsidiary companies of Reliance Industries whose market value is more than $217 billion.