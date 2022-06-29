STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TDS on cryptocurrencies from July 1: Onus on buyers for transactions outside exchange

The tax deducted from the seller will be required to deposit with the government.With this, the compliance burden will increase for the buyers.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

Cryptocurrency (Photo | PTI)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday clarified that in the case of the transfer of virtual digital assets (VDA) in a peer-to-peer (buyer to the seller without going via an exchange) transaction, 1% tax deducted at the source (TDS) will be deducted by the buyer before paying the consideration to the seller.

The tax deducted from the seller will be required to deposit with the government. With this, the compliance burden will increase for the buyers. Last week, the income tax department released detailed guidelines on TDS for VDAs such as cryptos and said exchanges have to deduct TDS if transactions happen on or through the exchange.

From July 1, the transfer of VDAs will attract 1% TDS under section 194S of the Income tax Act. The department said the TDS should be in consideration for the transfer of VDA less GST. “After deduction, the deductor is required to furnish a quarterly statement for all such transactions of the quarter on or before the due date prescribed in the Income-tax Rules, 1962,” CBDT said.

Also, if the consideration is in kind or in exchange for VDA, the person responsible for paying such consideration is required to ensure that the tax required to be deducted has been paid in respect of such consideration, before releasing the consideration, it added. Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner, AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, said the previous circular on VDAs didn’t deal with the withholding obligations in the case of peer-to-peer transactions.

CBDT guidelines on virtual digital assets
Last week, the income tax department released detailed guidelines on TDS for VDAs such as cryptos and said exchanges have to deduct TDS if transactions happen on or through the exchange

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crypto tax TDS GST digital assets
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp